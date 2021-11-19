Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is no denying that Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers to ever set foot in a ring.

The self-proclaimed Baddest Man on the Planet recently returned to the sport having retired in the early 2000s.

Tyson and Roy Jones Jr never met in a professional field but they clashed in an exhibition last year. Prior to the bout, he was fairly explosive in and amongst the press.

He was asked some pretty trivial questions and to one about hype music, he responded:

"I don’t wanna do this. It’s really not me. I wouldn’t be saying this bull****. I’m not going to ask him to be playing no song or movie or what he likes."

In the build-up, the chatter was fairly rowdy from the pair but it didn’t exactly come to fruition.

It was, as previously, mentioned, an exhibition, and so quotes like, "The people are coming to see us fight because we wanna kill each other" and, "This is in the name of fighting. We wanna kill each other, man", come with a caveat.

Enter Giveaway

At the time of the fight, Tyson was 54 and Jones was 51 so age came into question. Many were unsure how to perceive the event given this and the lack of training/ring-time.

More so for Iron Mike than for Roy Jones anyway given that the latter was in action back in 2018.

It was a bout affected by covid with the date and location both being moved. The aforementioned press was in association with social media company Triller and Tyson certainly maintained his bad-boy aura.

When his mindset was questioned, Mike replied in a blasé fashion:

“The people are coming to see us fight because we wanna kill each other.

“They’re f***ing savages, they wanna kill each other. They want blood. My mentality is just what it’s always been.”

The fight was billed as “Lockdown Knockdown” and it was unsurprisingly languid. The Staples Center saw a so-called controversial split draw but this was hardly an event that captivated the masses.

A lot of fans of the sport tuned in but not with the same vigour and intrigue as it would with two current stars going head-to-head.

It was a must-not-miss event but not for the reason we usually associate with the sport of boxing.

1 of 20 Which New York borough was Mike Tyson born in? Brooklyn Queens The Bronx Manhattan

News Now - Sport News