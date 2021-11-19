Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mustafa Ali has recalled his first encounter with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, where the former WWE Champion proved what a "class act" he truly is.

Speaking to FOX Sports, Mustafa Ali revealed that The Rock, who was backstage visiting a WWE Raw show, took time out of his busy schedule to speak to the wrestlers on 205 Live.

The SmackDown star explained that the cruiserweight knew to "stay out of the way" when The Rock was at the show, but he took time out of his day to say hello to all of them and shake their hands"

"The Rock was at RAW to do some filming for the ‘Fighting With My Family’ movie. At the time, I was part of the cruiserweight division, and we all pretty much knew to ‘stay out of the way.' Rock was walking by with a camera crew and was obviously busy, talking to multiple people about the upcoming shoot. He walks by all the cruisers, who are pretty much posted up against the wall to not be in his way. He stops, does a 180 and says hello to all of us. Shook everyone’s hand.

The Rock didn't exactly move mountains for the cruiserweight, but Ali acknowledged that he appreciated how someone as famous as The Rock treated the 205 Live stars as his "peers"

"Now, saying hello shouldn’t be a big deal, but when you’re brand-new and one of the biggest stars in the world treats you as a peer, it means something. Class act from him."

The Rock actually responded to Ali's comments, speaking about how he appreciated how respectful the 205 Live stars were and how they were all willing to learn.

