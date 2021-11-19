How to Play Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer for Free (November 19-22)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer is free to play this weekend for anyone with a console or PC and we have revealed how you can unlock this free access.

Many who love the Call of Duty franchise have already bought the game and are thoroughly enjoying what Vanguard has to offer, so if you don’t have it, this is a great time to test it out.

This is also a very clever idea from the developers of Call of Duty Vanguard as it should make more people buy the game after they have had a trial of it for free.

The World War II game has over 20 maps, an abundance of game modes and lots of weapons to give a go, and no doubt many will be playing the game this weekend.

How to play Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer for free this weekend (November 19th-22nd 2021)

The Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer free access period has started and will last until Monday November 22nd, so players can really grind a lot of the game during this period.

It is really easy to access this multiplayer, and all you have to do is instal the game via a certain way. To be able to be eligible for this free access week, follow these few simple steps:

You need to head to either the Playstation or the Xbox store

You then search for “Vanguard Free Access”

After this you will see that a free trial option for Call of Duty Vanguard will be available to download

Click Download and wait for it to instal

Once installed, load up the game and it will be available for a limited time period.

As you have probably noticed, this is different for PC players, but it is just as simple to do. When you go on Battle.Net and search Call of Duty Vanguard, it will show a ‘Play Free’ option, and all you have to do is click that.

This is a great time to make free access an option, as the developers of Call of Duty Vanguard have recently released a new map, and it is a great one as it's a remastered and slightly different version of fan favourite map Shipment.

This map has made appearances in multiple Call of Duty games, and is arguably one of the best Call of Duty maps of all time.

