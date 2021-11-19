The 8 Most Successful Original Xbox Games Ever Have Been Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There have been some hugely successful games for the original Xbox since its launch back in 2001, and now the top-selling titles for that platform have been revealed.

Whether you are a Halo, Grand Theft Auto or Fable fan, there has been something for everyone over the years and Microsoft managed to get a foothold in a sector that Sony and PlayStation had utterly dominated since the mid-1990s.

Over 24 million Xbox consoles were sold across the world (according to VGChartz), and particular titles for the platform played a huge part in those sales figures.

But which game was the best-selling of all time? Scroll down to discover the eight most successful Xbox games over the last 20 years.

Most Successful Xbox Games

8. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Easily one of the best Star Wars games ever made. There is no wonder that this game flew off the shelves in July 2003. Endless customisation and an incredibly gripping storyline from the off. One of eight masterpieces on this list.

7. Need for Speed Underground 2

If you wanted to build your dream car around the carnival of music, lights and action-packed driving, this was the game for you back in 2004. All new Need for Speed games today are compared to this and sits at the top of the driving tree.

6. GTA3 & GTA Vice City Double Pack

No wonder these games made the list. Two classic third-person shooters rolled into one with two unbelievable storylines and an endless amount of activities to see and do in both Liberty City and Vice City combined.

5. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

One of the all-time greats as far as action-adventure and RPG titles are confirmed. It was one of the few games of its time where there was complete freedom for exploration. This game went on to give birth to the Skyrim series which came a decade after.

4. Fable

This series gave Final Fantasy a serious run for its money - and it's easy to see why. Fable got millions of gamers around the world interested in RPG games. There is so much to do and every decision you make in-game could dramatically change your ending. If you want to feel like a hero, this was the game for you!

3. Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Considering this game came out back in 2003, it was visually stunning and way ahead of its time. The lighting and audio provide an immersive experience that makes you feel like a secret agent. Amazing from start to finish.

2. Halo: Combat Evolved

This is where it all started and many argue that this was the game that helped catapult the Xbox to success. The attention to detail was phenomenal considering this was launched in 2001. Master Chief would be labelled as one of gaming's best protagonists.

1. Halo 2

Who would have thought that the second game could have possibly topped the first? Well, it managed it - and in some style!

To put it plainly, Microsoft and Bungie created a golden jewel here and a new benchmark in gaming.

According to VGChartz (via Statista), here is the full list of sales figures. As you can see, it is not even remotely close between first and second.

