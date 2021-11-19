Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1: New Calling Cards Accidentally Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 is getting a lot of the gaming community excited, and some of the new Calling Cards coming to the game have been accidentally leaked.

Vanguard has been hugely popular since its release on Friday 5th November 2021, and it is arguably one of the biggest games at this current time.

The gaming community love the multiplayer game mode, but what is more exciting is that the release of season 1 will bring a completely new map to battle royale game mode Warzone for the first time.

With the release of this first season in the World War II game happening on December 2nd 2021, players do not have to wait long at all to get some more new content in the game.

New Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Calling Cards Accidentally Leaked

Call of Duty tries to avoid leaks where possible, but sometimes it is very hard to do this; however, Call of Duty has massively messed up by accidentally leaking some of the new and upcoming Calling Cards coming to the game.

These Calling Cards have been surfacing on social media and were revealed by ProRebornYT and CharlieIntel. They tweeted the four new Calling Cards and you can tell they are leaks due to the fact that they show the new Warzone map.

What makes this situation even worse for Call of Duty is that the new calling cards were accidentally added to Warzone, and as you can see from the images down below, they show some areas of Caldera, the new Warzone map.

These are some very nice calling cards to have in the game, and we hope that we see a lot more like this in the near future.

Calling Cards are only a cosmetic feature in the game, but they are a great way to make a gamers experience unique as they can choose whichever Calling Card they want. To access all the Calling Cards you have unlocked, all you need to do is head to barracks when you are in the main lobby on Call of Duty Vanguard.

