Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been fascinating to follow over the last few years.

Despite struggling in the Premier League with a Stoke City side that ultimately suffered relegation, the Cameroonian forward went on to move between some of Europe's biggest football clubs.

It's remarkable to think that Choupo-Moting went from scoring just five goals for the Potters to coming on for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final within just two seasons.

Choupo-Moting's rollercoaster career

And now, the 32-year-old is plying his trade at Bayern Munich and more than holding his own with 17 goals in 43 appearances as back-up to the inimitable Robert Lewandowski.

So, while, yes, the jokes about Choupo-Moting having the best agent in football are certainly amusing, there's no denying that he also knows where the back of net is when it comes down to it.

Well, most of the time anyway because if you've read the headline of this article then you'll be well aware that Choupo-Moting didn't cover himself in glory during one particular incident at PSG.

Look, all the greatest goalscorers of all time from Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo have produced horror misses, but we're inclined to think that Choupo-Moting's clanger is the worst of them all.

Choupo-Moting's shocking PSG miss

It's now been over two years since Choupo-Moting essentially missed from a couple of inches during PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg in April 2019, which ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw.

And although Choupo-Moting did, to be fair, score earlier in the game, we'll never truly be able to explain how he didn't double his money when he stood over the ball pretty much on the goal line.

Forget missing open goals, we're talking about missing in an open goal, so if it's been a while since you've seen the howler or even better if it's your first time, be sure to watch it in all its glory below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Choupo-Moting's miss is the worst in football history.

The likes of Fernando Torres, Ronny Rosenthal and even Pele have produced more high-profile misses, but none of their cock-ups can quite compare to Choupo-Moting's unbelievable miscue.

Now, yes, the ex-PSG forward was off balance as he tried to smuggle the ball across the line, but you'd like to think that you could get the ball into the net by hook or by crook from such close range.

Then again, when he's living his best life in Paris and Munich after a crushing spell in Stoke, then I like to think we can let Choupo-Moting off for the odd bungle, albeit a historically amusing one...

