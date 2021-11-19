Football Manager 2022 Everton: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has been released worldwide so we have created a team guide for one of the most challenging clubs to manage in the Premier League - Everton.

The Toffees have appointed Rafael Benitez as their new manager and endured a difficult summer transfer window, when they were forced to scrimp and save and bring in budget additions to the club.

They have somewhat struggled at the start of the campaign, too - can you make a different impression on Merseyside on your FM22 save?

There is certainly talent at the club, with quality players such as Allan, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lucas Digne the kind of players to build around.

Read More: FM22 Chelsea: Tactics, Budget and everything you need to know

Let’s dig into everything you need to know about an Everton save on FM22!

Board expectations

The expectations placed upon you aren’t all that challenging.

You’re expected to record a top half finish in the Premier League, while you need to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup and the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

With the squad you have, and provided you don’t draw a team like Manchester City in the cup, these are all achievable.

Budget

There really isn’t a lot of money for your first transfer window.

Transfer budget: £2m

Wage budget remaining: £100k p/w

This mirrors real life, though, so you’ll have to do some wheeling and dealing to ensure that you can strengthen the squad as required.

Facilities

Superb training facilities

Superb youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Excellent youth recruitment

This is really pretty good for a club like Everton.

Stadium

Goodison Park is one of the oldest grounds in England and holds 39,572 fans, who are capable of creating a truly raucous atmosphere.

Personnel

Key player: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Captain: Seamus Coleman

Vice-captain: Lucas Digne

Assistant manager: Paco de Miguel

Director of Football: Marcel Brands

Suggested best XI

When you boot up the save, you’ll be given a suggestion of the best XI you could select from the players at the club.

At Everton, that’s a 4-2-3-1 squad and it lines up as follows: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure; Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.

There’s room for improvement here, but the spine of this team is good.

Tactics

When you first head into the tactics screen, you’ll be offered three presets for the tactical setup of your team.

You can, of course, do whatever you want but the presets are ‘control possession’, ‘gegenpress’, and ‘direct counter-attack’.

Essentially, against the lower teams in the league, you can dominate the ball, but you might want to counter against the biggest sides in the league.

Key positions to strengthen

You need a left-back to provide support to Lucas Digne, given that the next option is a youth player.

There are a variety of areas where you could also bring in a real first-team talent, with every centre-back at the club having 3* current ability, but the money isn’t really there to do so.

You could also look to sign a new midfielder, but that would depend on whether you can raise funds.

Youngsters ready for the first team

Lewis Dobbin looks a real prospect; an 18-year-old striker, the forward has 2* current ability and 4.5* potential ability. He’s touted as having the potential to be better than Calvert-Lewin.

Anthony Gordon is also knocking on the door of the first-team; he’s a 20-year-old winger with 2.5* current ability and 4* potential ability. Give him a fair few minutes in the first season.

Ellis Simms is also a striker with 2* current ability and 3* potential at the age of 20.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Andy Lonergan, Asmir Begovic, Jordan Pickford.

Defenders: Jonjoe Kenny, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey.

Midfielders: Allan, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Forwards: Andros Townsend, Richarlison, Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Cenk Tosun.

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!

News Now - Sport News