Call of Duty Mobile Season 11: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And More

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is already being discussed by the gaming community and we have all the information you need to know ahead of it being released.

Season 10 has only been out for a small period of time, but many have praised the work that the developers have done, and due to this, expectations are at an all time high for season 11.

What is great about a new season is the fact that they bring out new content including a battle pass, skins, weapons and maps.

Hopefully season 11 is just as good as season 10, or even better, and if it isn’t, there might be a fair few complaints from the gaming community.

Here is everything you need to know about season 11.

Leaks

Currently there has been one leak revealing that the Icebreaker map from Black Ops 4 will be in the game when Season 11 goes live.

Release Date

Season 10 was released on 17th November 2021, and with seasons typically only a month apart, we expect to see season 11 released on December 20th 2021.

Trailer

The developers of Call of Duty Mobile always release a trailer showing glimpses of all the new content coming to the game in the season; however, this trailer has not been released yet.

When the trailer is released, we will show you here.

Test Server

Players will be happy to hear that COD Mobile do test servers to make sure their new seasons are perfect when they come out. They also reveal some of the content coming to the season early and when they do we will reveal all right here.

Battle Pass

Players will be happy to hear that when a new season comes out, it brings about a new battle pass. This battle pass is 100 tiers of unlockable content for players to use which includes characters, weapons and cosmetics.

Patch Notes

When a new season comes out, there are a lot of updates, and the developers release patch notes to tell the gaming community about what is in these updates.

These patch notes do not get revealed until the season goes live, so we have to wait for quite a while to find out what they entail.

When Call of Duty Mobile does release the Season 11 Patch Notes, we will reveal all right here as soon as possible.

