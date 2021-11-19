Call of Duty Mobile Season 11: Undead Siege Content Announced via Test Server

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is on its way and an abundance of the content coming to Undead Siege during the upcoming season has been revealed thanks to their test server.

For those who do not know, Undead Siege is the Zombies game mode in Call of Duty Mobile, and it is one of the most popular in the game.

It has truly evolved on Call of Duty Mobile, and players were fuming when it was vaulted a few months ago.

It is now thriving, and all this new content coming to the game mode in season 11 will have players wanting to play Undead Siege even more than before.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 11: Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And All You Need to Know

Undead Siege Content Announced via Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 Test Server

The Test Server is a brilliant concept for Mobile games, as they try out new features, as well as new content. They can see whether there are any bugs and whether the Call of Duty community enjoys the new and upcoming content.

Gamers also enjoy these test servers due to the fact that they also reveal the new content coming, and season 11 looks like it will be a great one.

The Undead Siege contents announced for Season 11 Test Server by the Chinese version of Call of Duty Mobile are:

There is a new game mode named Undead Siege - Hell.

Blackout will be introduced.

There will be ultimate weapons like Ray Gun added to the game mode

Pack a Punch can now be used to upgrade weapons.

This is very exciting for the game, and no doubt many will be very pleased with the new content. The only issue now to worry about is whether they work well when on the test server.

There is already a lot of content in the new season, but this is only one game mode, and there will be a lot of new content coming in the multiplayer game mode like maps, weapons and lots of cosmetics.

Be sure to keep an eye on Call of Duty Mobile over the next few weeks as there will be a lot more news revealed over the next period.

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News