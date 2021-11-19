Football Manager 2022: The 30 Best Premier League Players Ranked by Current Ability

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is out worldwide and players across the globe are getting to grips with the game, so we’ve put together the ultimate guide on the best players in the Premier League.

The league has some unbelievable teams, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea all competing both at home and abroad; the Blues, of course, won the Champions League last term.

There are also teams like Tottenham Hotspur, who boast one of the best strikers in the world in Harry Kane, and Manchester United, one of the most famous and recognisable sides within the sport.

But which player is actually the very best in England?

When Sports Interactive put together their database, they rate players out of 200, for their Current Ability number.

Let’s take a look at the top 30 players in England below!

Ranking the top 30 players in the Premier League

30. Kai Havertz - Chelsea 159 CA

The number 30 on this list is Chelsea’s generational talent who can become a superstar both in real life and on Football Manager 2022.

29. Andrew Robertson - Liverpool 159 CA

A truly exceptional left-back who can make a real impact both in defence and attack.

28. Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea 159 CA

The central defender has yet to commit to a new contract with Chelsea so if you take the reigns at Stamford Bridge, you probably ought to get that sorted out!

27. Mason Mount - Chelsea 160 CA

A really interesting player on Football Manager, the England international has plenty of room to improve and is the kind of player you can build around.

26. Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester City 161 CA

Something of an unsung hero in City’s midfield, Gundogan has the engine to get up and down the pitch repeatedly.

25. Edouard Mendy - Chelsea 161 CA

He’s become Chelsea’s first-choice in recent months and it’s easy to see why, given Mendy’s unbelievable athleticism.

24. Roberto Firmino - Liverpool 162 CA

He’s a way off Salah and Mane but without Firmino, Liverpool’s system doesn’t really work.

23. Jadon Sancho - Manchester United 162 CA

He’s yet to really explode at United but Sancho is clearly an elite winger who can only improve.

22. Thiago - Liverpool 164 CA

Signed from Bayern Munich, Thiago adds some real guile into Liverpool’s midfield.

21. Fernandinho - Manchester City 164 CA

He may be ageing, but Fernandinho’s class is clearly permanent.

20. Fabinho - Liverpool 164 CA

The glue that holds Liverpool’s midfield together, Fabinho is a truly elite defensive midfielder on Football Manager 2022.

19. Raphael Varane - Manchester United 165 CA

A brilliant defender, United’s swoop for Varane has gone a long way to fixing their backline, both in real life and in Football Manager.

18. N'Golo Kante - Chelsea 165 CA

One of the most elite defensive midfielders in world football, you really need to build around Kante if you’re managing Chelsea.

17. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City 167 CA

A winger who has added a genuine killer instinct to his game, Sterling is one of the best players at City.

16. Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City 168 CA

Laporte and Dias have an excellent partnership in real life and clearly do in Football Manager too.

15. Paul Pogba - Manchester United 168 CA

A world-class midfielder, Pogba’s ability is reflected on FM, although any Manchester United managers will have to ensure that you can unlock his consistency.

14. Jack Grealish - Manchester City 168 CA

The £100m man, Grealish’s ability reflects exactly why City pursued him for so long in the summer.

13. Ruben Dias - Manchester City 169 CA

The best defender at the Premier League champions, Ruben Dias has helped to replace Vincent Kompany, and those are some huge shoes to fill.

12. Ederson - Manchester City 170 CA

City's No.1, Ederson has some genuinely incredible attributes, and is able to pull off incredible saves and distribute the ball so well he can record assists too.

11. Bernardo Silva - Manchester City 170 CA

A truly silky midfielder with the ability to unpick defences continuously, Silva is a brilliant player, both in real life and on Football Manager 2022.

10. Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur 172 CA

Entering the top ten, Son and Harry Kane have forged an almost telepathic partnership at Spurs and the South Korea international is a world-class player in his own right.

9. Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United 172 CA

People wondered whether Fernandes was going to be a hit at United; he’s put any doubts to bed with his unbelievable output for both goals and assists.

8. Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea 174 CA

What a signing. Lukaku has helped to transform Chelsea into genuine title contenders this season, so it’s no surprise to see him here.

7. Alisson - Liverpool 174 CA

Alisson is ruled as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League in Football Manager 2022; what a deal it was to bring him in.

6. Sadio Mane - Liverpool 177 CA

Managing Liverpool in this game might have to be ruled a cheat code, given that they have two of the finest attackers in the league, as well as the best defender, and the best goalkeeper.

5. Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool 180 CA

It’s actually scary how good this Liverpool team is. Van Dijk is easily the best defender in the league on Football Manager 2022.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United 182 CA

It’s Ronaldo. Of course he’s in the top five.

3. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur 184 CA

Kane remains a truly elite striker, even if he has struggled somewhat at the start of the season, and is bound to score a hatful on FM22.

2. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool 184 CA

One of the very best players in the world, Salah is central to everything good that Liverpool do, hence his placing on this list.

1. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City 188 CA

This is no surprise. The single best player at the Premier League champions, it makes complete sense that De Bruyne tops this list.

