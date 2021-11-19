Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the full rosters now finalised, everything is in place for the much-anticipated Survivor Series pay-per-view on Sunday.

Toni Storm was revealed as the fifth and final member of Team SmackDown for the 5-on-5 Women's Elimination match between the two major WWE brands.

Here's everything you need to know about the Survivor Series women's matches.

When is WWE Survivor Series?

Survivor Series will air on Sunday, November 21st at 20.00 ET/01.00 GMT.

5-on-5 Elimination Match

This match will see five wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown compete for the victory on Sunday's pay-per-view.

Before the announcement of Storm as the final member of Team SmackDown, blue brand rookie Aliyah was scheduled to compete at the event before Sonya Deville pulled her from the team last Friday.

Team Raw

The red team will consist of former SmackDown champion Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, and current Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley.

Team SmackDown

The blue brand's 5-on-5 team will see Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Toni Storm take to the ring.

Banks will lock horns with her long-running former SmackDown rival Belair. The two are known for their electric chemistry in the ring and will make this 5-on-5 Elimination match a spectacle to watch.

Champion vs Champion — Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

This has been perhaps the most hyped up match ahead of the pay-per-view. The two women who were once allies and good friends have turned against each both on stage and behind the scenes.

After the pair swapped titles following their switching of brands in the Draft, things have become extremely heated.

Lynch recently confirmed things were "difficult" in real life with Flair right now and the two have since lambasted each other in their recent promos.

The Queen savagely called Big Time Becks "a fabricated champion" during a segment on Friday Night SmackDown, which saw Lynch follow up with a threat to "beat the ever-living p*ss" out of her opponent.

How can I watch WWE Survivor Series?

The pay-per-view will be available to watch on Peacock for viewers in the US and on WWE Network for everywhere else in the world. UK viewers can also purchase the event on BT Sport Box Office.

News Now - Sport News