Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Pre Order: How To Reserve Your Copy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 is on the horizon and fans across the globe are eager to find out how they can put their names down for pre-order.

There is huge anticipation surrounding this title. Not only was its predecessor considered to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made - but one of the best of all time.

The first game almost received a perfect score of 97 on Metacritic - one of the highest scores in the critique website's history.

With this in mind, huge expectations are surrounding the second edition of Breath of the Wild and players are extremely keen to find out where they need to go to pre-order the game.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about pre-ordering The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2.

Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Pre Order

There are several ways in which you can reserve your very own copy of Breath Of The Wild 2.

Unlike other big-name titles, the new segment of The Legend of Zelda series will only be available in one version, meaning all of the game's content will be packed into one edition of the game, saving gamers time and money in the long run.

Breath Of The Wild 2 is available to pre-order from the following retailers in the UK for £59.99:

We are expecting other firms such as Amazon and Currys to possess significant stock levels of this game too in the near future.

This article will be updated on a regular basis regarding what will be available with the game and where you go to put your name down for a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2.

Stick with us and stay tuned for all of the latest updates.

