Rangers latest news: Van Bronckhorst tipped for 'immediate' impact on players and fans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge thinks Giovanni van Bronckhorst will immediately command respect at Rangers due to what he achieved in the game as a player.

Van Bronckhorst was officially confirmed as the new Gers manager on Thursday evening, one week on from Steven Gerrard departing the club to join Aston Villa.

What did van Bronckhorst accomplish as a player?

The Dutchman had a glittering playing career, which started in his homeland, where he won a domestic cup with Feyenoord in 1994/95.

He ventured abroad for the first time to join Rangers in 1998, and went on to have three successful years at Ibrox, winning the Scottish title twice.

This earned him a move to Arsenal in 2001, and he earned another four pieces of silverware with the Gunners before trying his luck with Barcelona.

In Spain, he won five trophies, including the Champions League in 2006, prior to ending his career back in the Netherlands with Feyenoord.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What does Hodge think van Bronckhorst will bring to Rangers?

Van Bronckhorst also received 106 caps at international level, and made the World Cup final in 2010, so he has played at the very highest level.

With this in mind, Hodge believes the Rangers squad will hang on his every word when he walks through the door to start his new job.

Speaking about van Bronckhorst, he told GIVEMESPORT: “He’s played for some of the very best clubs in the world. So, immediately, fans and the players in that Rangers dressing room are going to listen to the words from a guy who’s achieved what he did in the game.”

How Brendan Rodgers would TRANSFORM Man United! Tactical analysis on The Football Terrace...

Can van Bronckhorst pick up where Gerrard left off?

Gerrard also won the Champions League and earned over 100 international caps, so he achieved almost everything in the game as a player.

It seemed that as soon as he got to work at Rangers, he was well-respected by the fans and players, and that is likely due to what he managed to do on the pitch himself.

1 of 15 Who was Rangers' oldest player last season? Jermain Defoe Allan McGregor Steven Davis

The Scottish giants needed to replace him with someone who has a big reputation in football as well, and they seem to have done that by appointing van Bronckhorst.

The 46-year-old shone all over the world in his playing days, so looks to be the perfect person to learn from. Add in the fact that he used to play for Rangers, and it appears that this could be a match made in heaven, with van Bronckhorst continuing the fine work that Gerrard has done over the past three years.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News