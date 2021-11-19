Rockstar Games Apologise After Disastrous GTA Remastered Trilogy Launch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of the Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy have apologised following the intense scrutiny they received on the back of the release earlier this month.

Rockstar Games decided to bring their classic games back to life with next-generation gaming quality, lighting and visuals, with GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas having all been originally released during the early 2000s for PlayStation 2.

To this day, the three titles mentioned remain close to gamers' hearts and high expectations were placed on the shoulders of the New York City-based gaming organisation.

However, they received scathing reviews on Metacritic after receiving a score of just 58 and a cringe-worthy user score of 0.9, which will have left Rockstar redfaced.

Out of 3491 ratings that were submitted, over 1200 were negative with just 91 positive reactions to the GTA Remastered Trilogy.

Read more: GTA Remastered Trilogy: Latest News, Release Date, Trailer, Graphics, PS4, Xbox One and Everything We Know So Far

GTA Remastered Trilogy Launch

Rockstar appeared to have been listening carefully to the community feedback on the back of the remastered release earlier this month and issued a statement apologising for the issues that have come up in-game.

They said on their official website: "Firstly, we want to sincerely apologise to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games.

"The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.

"We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be."

Thanks to IGN, here is an example of what players have had to put up with so far.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Grand Theft Auto News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News