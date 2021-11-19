Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having first signed with Arsenal at the age of nine, it's entirely understandable that former Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere isn't particularly fond of Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the strength of the 29-year-old's dislike of Spurs was on full display earlier this week when he refused to wear a Tottenham shirt - even though he was told that doing so would lead to him 'breaking' a world record.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Wilshere was assured by hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent that he would beat the previous Guinness World Record record for most football shirts worn at the same time if he managed to put on 31 at once.

In fact, the mark to beat is a staggering 260, with Wilshere's attempt merely a prank being played on him by Goldstein and Bent in promotion of Football Shirt Friday - a charity initiative designed to raise awareness of bowel cancer through the Bobby Moore Foundation.

Embracing the challenge, a presumably sweltering Wilshere piled on 30 separate jerseys in swift time, including the home shirt of Liverpool - Arsenal's opposition in the Premier League this weekend.

Believing that he needed to put on just one more shirt to write his name into the record books, Wilshire was handed a Spurs jersey by Goldstein, but the ex-Arsenal man was having absolutely none of it.

You can check out his reaction below:

"No, no. It ain't happening," insists Wilshere as soon as Goldstein produces the shirt. Attempts to convince him to go through with it "for the children watching" fall on deaf ears as Wilshire actually backs away from the jersey.

"I don't want a world record," he declares.

At this point, the strength of the reaction causes Goldstein to lose his composure, admitting that Wilshere was never in contention to break a world record - and that the whole exercise has been a stunt to get Wilshere to wear a Tottenham shirt.

Storming off in disbelief momentarily, Wilshere is convinced to return and presented with a gigantic version of the England shirt that he made his international debut in by way of apology.

Earlier this month, Wilshere admitted that he was contemplating retirement after not being able to find a new club following his release by Bournemouth last summer.

Whatever happens in his future, though, it's pretty safe to say that we'll never see Wilshere in Spurs colours.

