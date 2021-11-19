Southampton latest news: 'Such a turnaround' - 'Very exciting' claim on £37m trio

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton's striker situation now looks 'very exciting', according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The Sun journalist believes there's been a major turnaround amongst Ralph Hasenhuttl's strike force in recent weeks.

What's the latest news involving Southampton's strikers?

Southampton sold star striker Danny Ings during the summer transfer window in a £25m deal with Aston Villa, following a return of 34 goals across the last two Premier League campaigns.

Inevitably, much of the uncertainty at St. Mary's this season has been around how the team will replace Ings' goal threat and quality in the final third.

Saints brought in Blackburn's Adam Armstrong as a direct successor to Ings, but their early-season form didn't offer much encouragement.

Hasenhuttl's side managed just four goals in the opening seven Premier League fixtures of the campaign.

But since then, there has been a notable turnaround, with Saints netting five in their last four top flight outings.

That improvement was kickstarted by summer loan signing Armando Broja, who scored his first goal of the season in a 1-0 win over Leeds.

Since then, Armstrong and Che Adams have both found the net too and rather than wondering which striker can be depended on to score goals, Hasenhuttl now has the welcome headache of deciding who to leave out.

What has Tom Barclay said about Southampton's striker situation?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Barclay expressed his excitement over the striker situation at St. Mary's, while singling out Broja for specific praise.

The Sun journalist told GMS: "Broja's been huge. And now it's very exciting from a Southampton striker point of view. It's such a turnaround because a few weeks ago, you were thinking 'who's going to score in this team' and no-one seemed to be able to. Broja comes in, does really well, scores a couple of goals, then gets injured. Now Adams is in form and Armstrong's scoring goals."

Do Southampton have enough goals to stay up?

Goals have definitely been the biggest problem for Southampton this season. Their goals conceded record is actually one of the best in the Premier League, with only Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City letting in less than their twelve.

Going forward, though, they rank third bottom for goals scored. Only six players have found the net for Saints in the top flight this year, and none of those have scored more than twice.

Broja, Armstrong and Adams - who Transfermarkt value at a combined £37m - are all enjoying an upturn in form of late, but they'll need to keep it up if Saints are to have the firepower needed to avoid the drop.

