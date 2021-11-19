Elland Road transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Leeds' January window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Leeds need a productive January transfer window to improve on their current league position.

The Argentine added four permanent players to his squad in the summer in Kristoffer Klaesson, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison and Daniel James.

However, those four additions haven't been able to have the desired impact, with the Yorkshire giants currently 15th in the Premier League following just two victories from their first 11 games.

How have Leeds performed this season?

Bielsa's side haven't yet been able to hit the heights of their first campaign back in the top-flight, although their recent results have them moving in the right direction.

Leeds collected just six points from their opening eight games and have racked up just one fewer from their last three after draws with Wolves and Leicester sandwiched between a first away win this term at Norwich.

But Leeds are the third-lowest scorers in the Premier League behind Tottenham and Norwich and are suffering without the presence of last season's top goalscorer, Patrick Bamford, who's missed the last seven games through injury.

Furthermore, Kalvin Phillips, Luke Ayling, Firpo, Jamie Shackleton, and Robin Koch have all spent time on the sidelines which has left Bielsa down to the bare bones on occasions.

The majority of those are expected to be available in the near-future, but Jones still reckons that Bielsa could do with adding to his squad in January.

What did Jones say?

When asked about their squad depth and current injury list, he told GIVEMESPORT: "I do think they need to do something in January."

What do Leeds need in January?

According to teamTALK, Leeds are eyeing up a move for Marcus Tavernier, which would suggest that Victor Orta is hoping to bolster his midfield department.

Leeds have needed another midfielder for some time to ease the workload on Phillips having failed to do so in the summer.

Furthermore, Bielsa will surely be looking to bring in another striker. Rodrigo has performed well in Bamford's absence, scoring two goals in his last three outings, but the Spaniard isn't naturally a number nine.

Therefore, it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see Leeds tracking the progress of Eddie Nketiah, who spent time on loan at Elland Road in 2019 and scored against Bielsa's team in the Carabao Cup last month.

Their defensive injuries might also see that area addressed, but a midfielder and striker would appear their top priorities in the winter.

