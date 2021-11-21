Newcastle transfer news: Magpies tipped to beat London club to 32-cap England star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United will only beat West Ham United to the signing of Jesse Lingard if they offer the attacking midfielder bumper wages, according to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

It has been reported that Lingard is one of four Manchester United stars - which also includes Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly - on the Magpies' radar ahead of the transfer window reopening.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

It has been revealed that Manchester United are willing to offload Lingard for as little as £10million in January.

The Red Devils have slashed their asking price due to the England international's £75,000-per-week contract expiring next summer and, as a result, January will be the final opportunity for them to cash in.

It has emerged that talks over a new Old Trafford agreement have collapsed, with Lingard having no intention of holding further discussions and the possibility of asking to see out the final months of his deal by heading out on loan.

The creative midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with West Ham United, where he scored nine goals and registered five assists in 16 appearances. It led to Newcastle legend Alan Shearer labelling as Lingard 'magnificent'.

Speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, via Hammers.News, ExWHUemployee has claimed that Lingard would welcome a permanent return to the London Stadium after a lack of game-time at Manchester United.

What has Tom Barclay said about Lingard?

Barclay thinks Newcastle could win the race for Lingard by offering him a lucrative contract at St James' Park.

The Magpies could potentially blow West Ham out of the water when it comes to wages after they became the world's richest club thanks to a £305million takeover last month.

Is Eddie Howe the right choice for Newcastle? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

Barclay reckons Newcastle will have to be willing to put their money where their mouth is if they want to convince Lingard against heading back to the London Stadium.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "You'd think the obvious choice would be West Ham. He is a real fit there and they can pay decent money.

"If Newcastle are genuinely interested, what's the one thing that they could throw in front of Jesse Lingard to convince him to move there over West Ham? It's money, so it's only going to be more."

Are any other clubs interested in Lingard?

According to football journalist Ekrem Konur, Southampton are also among Lingard's suitors ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Serie A outfit AC Milan are understood to be keeping tabs on the 32-cap star as well.

