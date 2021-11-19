Wolves latest news: Bruno Lage 'not a people-pleaser' at Molineux

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage isn't afraid to upset his players in order to get results on the pitch, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

Lage arrived at Molineux in July, and has not shied away from making tough decisions during his short stay at the club so far.

How have Wolves fared under Lage?

Wolves had a tricky start to the season on paper as they faced three of last season's top seven, but they held their own in each of these games, and were unlucky to come away with three consecutive 1-0 defeats.

Some observers may have wondered if Lage's side were more style over substance, but they have now started to put points on the board.

In their last eight top-flight matches, Wolves have won five times and secured a draw at Leeds to lift themselves up to eighth place in the table.

What has Hatfield said about Lage?

It was always going to be a tough job for Lage at Wolves, taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo who had four impressive years at the club.

The 45-year-old has taken the challenge in his stride, though, and Hatfield has acknowledged that Lage is happy to make brave calls that won't necessarily go down well with the entire squad.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “In terms of Lage and his qualities in comparison to Nuno, he’s clearly not caught up emotionally with his players. He’s not someone who’s going to just try and people-please.

“He’s someone who puts the football first, and regardless of what that might mean to a player, whether they’re in a mood for a couple of days or not. He won’t mind that, his focus is purely on football.”

What bold decisions has Lage made at Wolves so far?

Under Nuno, Wolves' starting XI often picked itself, with established players being named on the teamsheet week in, week out.

Lage has not been scared to ruffle a few feathers, though. Back in September, he opted to drop Adama Traore from his starting line-up against Southampton, and the Spanish international has only started two of Wolves' last five league matches since that game at St Mary's.

Ruben Neves has also been benched on a couple of occasions recently after suffering a dip in form this term.

Whether these were the right calls is up for debate, but it is clear that Lage wants his players to earn their place in the side, and is not going to pick purely based on reputation, which is a stance that should keep the team on their toes.

