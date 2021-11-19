Crystal Palace team news: Fresh update emerges on £19.5m star after six-month absence

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eberechi Eze is unlikely to be thrown straight into Patrick Vieira's starting line-up when Crystal Palace head to Burnley tomorrow, according to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Eze has stepped up his return from injury and featured for the Eagles' under-23 side earlier this month.

What's the latest news involving Eze?

According to CaughtOffside reporter Colin Walker, Eze is set to return to the Palace squad by being named on the bench at Turf Moor.

The winger came close to making the Eagles' squad for the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break and has already spoken of his excitement at finally playing in front of the Palace supporters.

Eze has not featured for the first team since sustaining a serious Achilles injury during a training session in May.

To make matters worse after suffering the major setback, Eze discovered he would have been a member of England's provisional squad for Euro 2020 had he remained injury-free heading into the summer.

The initial diagnosis was that Eze would be on the sidelines for up to eight months, so the 23-year-old has clearly recovered ahead of schedule.

What has Tom Barclay said about Eze?

Since Eze's last senior appearance, Roy Hodgson has left the club and been replaced in the dugout by Vieira.

Barclay believes the new man at the helm will not rush Eze back into the side after six months out.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think he'll come straight into the starting line-up for a lot of reasons.

"Firstly, why would you change it? Also, he's only just coming back. Vieira has very much talked about how they're going to take it easy with him and ease him back in.

"I'd be really surprised if he were starting but I hope to see him on the bench."

Who stands between Eze and a place in the starting XI?

Eze, who joined from Queens Park Rangers in a deal worth £19.5million last year, has returned to fitness with Palace in fine form as Vieira led his side to back-to-back wins for the first time this season just ahead of the international break.

That has seen the Eagles break into the top half of the Premier League table, so there is little reason for Vieira to make wholesale changes when they head to Burnley tomorrow.

Since the winger suffered his Achilles injury, Palace have signed fellow wide-man Michael Olise from Reading, while Conor Gallagher and Odsonne Edouard were also drafted in to add goals to the side.

