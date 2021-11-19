Man United manager news: Red Devils could take 'gamble' over Solskjaer replacement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones thinks Manchester United would be taking a risk if they appoint Brendan Rodgers as their next manager due to his links with Liverpool.

Rodgers was at the helm at Liverpool from 2012 to 2015, but he could now be in line to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving Rodgers?

With United losing four of their last six Premier League matches, the pressure is ramping up on Solskjaer. It was reported last month that the club's hierarchy were considering sacking him, but he remains in his job for now.

That has not stopped speculation regarding the United manager's position, though.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Rodgers is the preferred target for United's board if they do decide to part ways with Solskjaer.

It is understood that the Northern Irishman is already house-hunting in Cheshire, which could indicate that he may be keen on switching Leicester City for United in the near future.

What has Jones said about Rodgers potentially succeeding Solskjaer at Man United?

Jones has suggested that the club's supporters may not be convinced by Rodgers taking over from Solskjaer given his previous history with one of their fiercest rivals.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “You’ve got to look at the overall picture of it. From a United point of view, I guess it looks like a gamble because he’s a former Liverpool manager.”

Would Man United fans accept Rodgers?

It has been over six years since Rodgers left Anfield, so it could be argued that it's time to move on from the work that he did on Merseyside.

That may be easier said than done, though. We have seen recently with Rafael Benitez joining Everton that supporters do not tend to forget about where a manager has previously been.

Benitez exited Liverpool over a decade ago, but there was still plenty of anger when he was unveiled as the Toffees' new manager in July.

Still, as Jones alluded to, it's important to look at the bigger picture. United want to get back to winning trophies, and Rodgers has plenty of experience in lifting silverware through his time at Celtic and Leicester.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has led United to the brink on a few occasions, but has never managed to get over the line.

United need to start making ruthless decisions if they are to move ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool once more, and if that means ruffling a few feathers by appointing Rodgers, then so be it.

