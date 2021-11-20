Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's hard not to think that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are the greatest goalscoring duo in the 21st century.

At Barcelona, the two South American superstars forged a deadly partnership and defenders across the world simply had no answer to their magnificence.

Messi and Suarez both found the back of the net with terrifying regularity in Catalonia and in 2015/16, they achieved the seemingly unachievable.

Across all competitions that season, the world-class forwards scored a combined total of 100 (yes, ONE HUNDRED) goals.

That's just absurd isn't it? Unsurprisingly, that total has not been equalled or surpassed by another double act since the turn of millennium.

But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the other great goalscoring duos in the 21st century and using Transfermarkt, we've worked out the most prolific from each season since 1999/2000.

Let's take a look at the winners...

2000/01

Rivaldo (36) & Patrick Kluivert (25), Barcelona - 61 goals

2001/02

Ruud van Nistelrooy (36) & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (25), Manchester United - 61 goals

2002/03

Ruud van Nistelrooy (44) & Paul Scholes (20), Manchester United - 64 goals

2003/04

Thierry Henry (39) & Robert Pires (19), Arsenal - 58 goals

2004/05

Tarmo Neemelo (42) & Ingemar Teever (19), TVMK Tallinn - 61 goals

2005/06

Samuel Eto'o (34) & Ronaldinho (25), Barcelona - 59 goals

2006/07

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (36) & Wesley Sneijder (21), Ajax - 57 goals

2007/08

Cristiano Ronaldo (42) & Carlos Tevez (19), Manchester United - 61 goals

2008/09

Lionel Messi (38) & Samuel Eto'o (34), Barcelona - 72 goals

2009/10

Andrei Cristea (70) & Marius Niculae (20), FC Dinamo Bucharest - 90 goals

2010/11

Cristiano Ronaldo (53) & Karim Benzema (26), Real Madrid - 79 goals

2011/12

Cristiano Ronaldo (60) & Karim Benzema (32), Real Madrid - 92 goals

2012/13

Lionel Messi (60) & David Villa (16), Barcelona - 76 goals

2013/14

Jonathan Soriano (48) & Alan (37), Red Bull Salzburg - 85 goals

2014/15

Lionel Messi (58) & Neymar (39), Barcelona - 97 goals

2015/16

Luis Suarez (59) & Lionel Messi (41), Barcelona - 100 goals

2016/17

Lionel Messi (54) & Luis Suarez (36), Barcelona - 90 goals

2017/18

Lionel Messi (45) & Luis Suarez (31), Barcelona - 76 goals

2018/19

Lionel Messi (51) & Luis Suarez (23), Barcelona - 74 goals

2019/20

Robert Lewandowski (55) & Serge Gnabry (23), Bayern Munich - 78 goals

2020/21

Robert Lewandowski (48) & Thomas Muller (15), Bayern Munich - 63 goals

As well as producing the highest combined total, Messi & Suarez finished top of the pile in four seasons, the most by a single partnership.

Messi features on seven occasions in total, while a Ronaldo-themed partnership only makes the cut three times - which is something of a surprise.

