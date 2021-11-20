Man United latest news: Red Devils 'would turn to' 48 y/o if they sack Solskjaer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones believes there is some truth in the rumours linking Brendan Rodgers with the Manchester United's manager's position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming under significant pressure after a poor run of results in recent months, and Rodgers has emerged as a potential option to replace him.

What has Rodgers said on the matter?

Rodgers is currently managing one of United's rivals in the Premier League, Leicester City.

When asked recently about possibly taking over at Old Trafford, the Northern Irishman labelled speculation surrounding his future as "disrespectful" due to Solskjaer still being in the United hotseat, and reiterated that his focus is purely on getting positive results at Leicester.

Jones thinks that United's board could come calling for the 48-year-old soon, though.

What has Jones said about Rodgers potentially succeeding Solskjaer at Man United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claimed that Rodgers would be the man that the 13-time Premier League champions would go after if they do choose to part ways with Solskjaer.

He said: “I think there’s something in the Brendan Rodgers situation right now. I think that he’s emerged as the guy that United would turn to if they could.”

Would Rodgers take the Man United manager's job?

Rodgers is keeping his cards close to his chest at the moment, and is refusing to look too far ahead. That could all change if Solskjaer is fired, though.

Some may question whether Rodgers would take the role, given that he previously managed Liverpool, who are regarded as one of United's biggest rivals.

Still, Rodgers has shown in the past that he is not afraid to upset fans in order to land a big job. He left Celtic midway through the season in 2018/19 when an unprecedented treble-treble was a distinct possibility so that he could return to the Premier League with Leicester.

There is no doubting that Rodgers is an ambitious manager, and having led Leicester to the FA Cup and back into Europe, he may feel that he has taken the club as far as they can go.

Therefore, the next step for him could be to take over at United, who have the players to challenge for major honours, and he can then set his sights on guiding them back to the summit of English football.

