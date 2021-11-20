Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard is one of the most complete midfielders the English game has ever seen.

For 17 years at Liverpool, the newly-appointed Aston Villa manager was a world-class performer and there wasn't much he couldn't do out on the pitch.

Gerrard possessed the skills to control the tempo of a match, scored a plethora of goals (186 in all competitions for Liverpool to be exact) and had the ability to dissect teams with one pass.

The former England international's passing range is up there with the very best midfielders in history and it resulted in him assisting over 100 goals in the famous red shirt.

A whopping 92 of them came in Premier League action, the seventh-highest total of any player in the division's history.

And perhaps the best of the lot came at the start of his glittering career in a match against Arsenal and Highbury Stadium.

With Liverpool trailing 1-0 during the encounter in January 2002, Gerrard teed up a marauding John Arne Riise for an equaliser courtesy of the most ridiculous first-time pass imaginable.

To make it all the more sublime, the ball that bypassed almost the entirety of Arsene Wenger's star-studded team was played with the outside of the foot.

Check it out here...

Video: Gerrard's greatest ever assist?

Outrageous, simply outrageous. Gerrard's vision in the middle of the park was like that of a hawk and the way he could manipulate the ball with either foot was just a joy to watch.

Many of the Englishman's teammates down the years benefitted hugely from his knack of being able to produce passes that other players would not dare attempt - none more so than Fernando Torres.

“I’m spoilt having a teammate like Gerrard as I can count on him supplying me with perfect passes," the Spaniard said when waxing lyrical about the iconic midfielder.

"You make the run into the space and however tightly marked he is, he finds a way to get the ball through in perfect condition.

“The highest compliment I can pay him is that he’s as creative as a Xavi at Barcelona, with something extra as well. When you add his energy, toughness, leadership and goalscoring ability and the result is a fantastic all-round player. He is without doubt the greatest player I have ever played with, he has everything.”

Stevie G, what an unbelievable footballer.

