What does it take to be a captain in the Premier League?

Firstly, you need to be hugely talented to play in the most competitive league in world football in the first place.

But what sort of personality do you need to have?

In truth, captains come in all shapes and sizes.

Some like to do all the shouting and motivational talk in the dressing room and on the pitch. Some are quieter and like to lead by example on the pitch.

But who is the ‘best’ captain in the Premier League?

Well, that was a question the Mirror attempted to answer. However, they went a bit further and decided to rank all Premier League captains from worst to best based solely on their current playing ability.

The results? Let’s take a look:

20. Fernandinho

The captain of the champions in 20th? However, the Brazilian is far from a regular these days.

19. Mark Noble

The same can be said of Noble at West Ham. His penalty miss in the final minute against Manchester United will still haunt him.

18. Moussa Sissoko

Claudio Ranieri appears to have immediately made summer signing Sissoko captain at Vicarage Road. But the 32-year-old isn’t the sort of player who will take a game by the scruff of the neck.

17. Luka Milivojevic

The Crystal Palace captain also struggles to play every single match with Patrick Vieira often preferring James McArthur.

16. Grant Hanley

Hanley has a tough job on his hands to help keep Norwich up under Dean Smith.

15. Tyrone Mings

The England international was dropped by Smith towards the end of his reign and Steven Gerrard has already said Mings must "prove he can be the right man" to captain Aston Villa.

14. Harry Maguire

Maguire has suffered a really disappointing campaign at club level. Now is the time to show why he’s Man Utd’s captain.

13. Jamaal Lascelles

Will Lascelles remain at the club - let alone remain captain - when Newcastle start splashing the cash?

12. Liam Cooper

Cooper has played every Premier League game this season and has been club captain for almost seven years at Leeds.

11. Seamus Coleman

Now 33, Coleman isn’t the player he once was but he’s been a great servant for the club.

10. Pontus Jansson

The Swede has missed just eight minutes of football in the Premier League this season as he looks to lead Brentford to safety.

9. Hugo Lloris

The goalkeeper has been Tottenham’s captain since 2015 and must now play an important role under Antonio Conte’s tutelage.

8. Ben Mee

Mee epitomises Sean Dyche’s Burnley side with him being unspectacular but reliable.

7. Conor Coady

Coady has earned a call-up to the England squad thanks to his performances on the pitch. Off the pitch, the Wolves skipper is one of the most likely people in football.

6. Kasper Schmeichel

Schmeichel permanently became Leicester captain in the summer after Wes Morgan left. The 35-year-old is a commanding presence in goal.

5. James Ward-Prowse

It seemed as though Ward-Prowse may leave Southampton in the summer but the 27-year-old remains the club’s captain under Ralph Hasenhuttl. He’s a great player and a great leader.

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Arsenal skipper doesn’t seem like captain material but perhaps Mikel Arteta’s decision was to help keep him motivating and well-behaved. He’s led by example, scoring seven goals in 11 matches in all competitions.

3. Lewis Dunk

Dunk has played every minute of Brighton’s very respectable season so far. He’s a fantastic defender and is a hero at the Amex.

2. Cesar Azpilicueta

The 32-year-old is leading Chelsea’s title challenge this season. However, the Spaniard has been in-and-out of Thomas Tuchel’s side in recent weeks. But he’s the perfect captain, willing to play in a variety of positions and is as passionate as they come. He lifted the Champions League last season.

1. Jordan Henderson

Henderson is a proper leader. Again, like many in this list, he isn’t always guaranteed a place in his side’s starting XI. But when he does start, you know you’re going to get 110% from him. He will go down in Liverpool’s history for being the man to finally lift that Premier League trophy. He’s also led Liverpool to Champions League glory.

