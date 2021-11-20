Never forget when goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke stunned the world with 96th min bicycle-kick

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke charged forward for a corner in the dying seconds of his side's South African Premier League match against Orlando Pirates in November 2016, he couldn't possibly have dreamt that he'd be moments away from scoring a goal that would be nominated for the Puskas Award.

Trailing 1-0 at home with the five minutes of added time indicated by the fourth official having already elapsed, struggling Baroka were in desperate need of an equaliser against the Pirates. In the circumstances, Masuluke had little choice but to venture upfield and add his support to the attacking effort.

Make no mistake, though, the move was made in hope, rather than expectation.

What followed next can only be described as absolute madness.

The corner is cleared by the Pirates defence and bounces up just inside of the penalty area, from where Masuluke unleashed the most incredible bicycle-kick.

Looping up over the opposition shot-stopper and into the net, this effort has to rank as the finest goal ever to be scored by a keeper. Masuluke even had the composure bust out a few dance moves in celebration.

A goal that any player on the planet would be proud to have as part of their highlight reel, clips of the then-23-year-old's wonder strike were soon doing the rounds across the globe.

Rightfully nominated for the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award - designed to crown the 'most beautiful' goal scored during the prior 12 months, Masuluke was only pushed into second place in the voting by Olivier Giroud's spectacular scorpion kick for Arsenal against Crystal Palace.

He might not have a Puskas Award to show for his screamer, but it's going to take something exceptionally special for any other goalkeeper to better it.

Unfortunately for Masuluke, despite his heroics against the Pirates, Baroka were relegated at the end of the season. The player himself then departed the club the following year following a disciplinary breach.

Fittingly for a man associated with one of their most famous moments, though, Masuluke is now once again a Baroka player after returning in 2020.

It's probably safe to say that there aren't too many arguments if he fancies going up for set pieces, either.

