In April 2020, Leicester City stunned the world by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The game was one of the first in England to welcome back a significant number of fans after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and Youri Tielemans made sure it was a day the contingent from the midlands will never, ever forget.

Leicester's brilliant Belgian netted the match's only goal in the second half and it was one of the greatest ever scored in an FA Cup final.

Tielemans' sumptuous long-range effort sparked scenes of wild celebration, with the Foxes then just about holding on for a 1-0 win thanks to Ben Chilwell having a late equaliser disallowed following a VAR review.

It was certainly an enthralling day in the English capital, although one Leicester player didn't exactly cover himself in glory after the game.

Footage of Daniel Amartey disrespectfully tossing a Chelsea pennant away in the dressing room quickly went viral on social media.

It was very unnecessary from the Ghanaian on the day of Leicester's first FA Cup triumph.

Chelsea fans were understandably upset at the time and some of the players clearly hadn't forgotten Amartey's actions when the teams met in the Premier League shortly after the final.

Late on in that encounter at Stamford Bridge, there was a bit of a fracas involving the two sides by the touchline.

Amartey, who was an unused substitute, tried to get involved and as soon as Thiago Silva and Mason Mount recognised him, their demeanours completely changed.

It looked as if Silva and Mount were eager to remind Amartey that Chelsea Football Club must be respected and you know what? Fair play to them.

The west London side won the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho, a three points which ultimately proved pivotal to the team securing a top four spot at the expense of Leicester.

And to rub salt in the wounds, Amartey was also booked for his role in the mini brawl, with both Silva and Mount escaping punishment.

What's the phrase, revenge is a dish best served cold?

Both teams were fined £22,500 for failing to control their players, although, that fee is nothing but pocket money to a top Premier League team.

