Southampton team news: Ralph Hasenhuttl facing major dilemma for Norwich clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a 'real headache' in deciding who to start up front against Norwich this weekend, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The Saints travel to Carrow Road to face the relegation-threatened Canaries this weekend.

What's the latest news involving Southampton's strike force?

Following a goal-shy start to the season, Southampton's three main strike options - Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja - have all found the net in recent weeks.

Broja scored in back-to-back league games against and Leeds and Burnley, while Adam Armstrong netted to seal a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and Che Adams chalked up goals against Chelsea and Watford, before scoring twice for Scotland during the international break.

And with all three of his strike options fit to face Norwich on Saturday, Barclay believes Hasenhuttl now faces a selection dilemma in attack.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

What as Tom Barclay said about Ralph Hasenhuttl's starting XI?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Barclay claimed that Hasenhuttl faces a conundrum over who to field at Carrow Road, while also revealing who he thinks is likeliest to start.

The Sun journalist told GMS: "Ralph's got a real headache ahead of the weekend about who to pick. My money would probably be on sticking with Adams and Armstrong because they've got a nice dynamic and they were playing really well in the last couple of games - and Adams has continued his hot form over the international break."

Enter Giveaway

Which Southampton strikers should start vs Norwich?

Assuming Hasenhuttl will stick with his usual two-striker setup, the Saints boss needs to decide between two players for three positions.

With that in mind, there's an obvious logic to Barclay's argument - why fix what isn't broken and stifle a partnership that have been combining well of late?

Equally, no Premier League side have conceded more goals from open play than Norwich this season, which suggests more technical talents like Adams and Armstrong should be able to carve holes through the home side's defence on Saturday.

1 of 15 Which Southampton manager signed Kyle Walker-Peters? Ralph Hasenhuttl Mark Hughes Ronald Koeman Claude Puel

On the other hand, only four teams have won less aerial duels than Norwich so far this season and in that respect, Broja may be better suited to exploiting a clear weakness.

The Chelsea loanee measures in at 6 foot 3, making him a considerably bigger target in the air than Adams or Armstrong, and he's won 5.7 aerial duels per ninety minutes this season.

Broja has also proved Saints' most potent striker so far this season in terms of minutes played, having scored twice but featured far less than Adams and Armstrong.

Broja probably would be more of a gamble - he is still just 20 years old - but bringing him in could pay off against Dean Smith's new-look Canaries.

News Now - Sport News