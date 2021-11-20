Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The undefeated two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has recently released a video of one of his gruelling conditioning exercises and it's absolutely brutal.

The clip appears to show Fury taking vicious blows to the ribs from a medicine ball whilst lying on his back in a ring.

Fury is clearly still training hard after his historic KO victory in the last fight of his trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

The clip, which was posted to Fury’s Twitter, shows his father John Fury repeatedly driving a weighted ball into his son’s midriff.

Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion, even encourages his father to continue with the exercise, despite its brutal look.

Fury screamed: “Come on! Give it to me, I like it!”

The Gypsy King event went as far as telling his father to 'break a f****** rib.'

John Fury appears to be relishing his role alongside Tyson, even though he is banned from visiting the USA due to his criminal record, and as such, was not allowed in Las Vegas to watch his son’s brilliant fight.

Bob Arum, Hall of Fame promoter, told Fox Sports: “I’ve truly never seen a heavyweight fight as magnificent as this,” after Fury defeated The Bronze Bomber for a second and likely final time.

Fury may be training hard to get back to full fitness after it was revealed that he was badly injured going into the fight with Wilder.

His dad told BT Sport that the champion told him that during the fight “the pain when throwing the jab was unbearable, so I was fighting two people - the pain in my own body and him.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Fury was also not at his peak level due to the fact that he tested positive for COVID-19 in July.

Tyson is currently helping his half-brother Tommy Fury train for his upcoming fight with YouTuber Jake Paul.

Tommy is currently undefeated, as is Paul, and the pair are set to do battle in a December 18 clash in Tampa, Florida.

Tyson has been confirmed to be in Tommy’s corner for the fight, and he appears to be training hard, as well as helping Tommy.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

No date has been set for Tyson’s next fight, but he is showing no sign of slowing down, as shown in the crazy clip.

News Now - Sport News