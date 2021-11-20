Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In late 2019, there was no stopping Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The Reds blew everyone away in the early stages of the 2019/20 season and ended up strolling to their first ever Premier League title as a result.

When Liverpool welcomed bitter rivals and fellow challengers Manchester City to Anfield in November, the Merseyside outfit had won 10 of their 11 matches.

That soon became 11 from 12 as Klopp's men secured a 3-1 victory over the Citizens in what was a very entertaining encounter.

Goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane put Liverpool firmly in the driving seat, with Bernardo Silva's 78th minute strike merely a consolation.

At the end of the match, City manager Pep Guardiola was understandably upset, although much of his rage wasn't down to the result itself.

It was mainly down to the fact that referee Michael Oliver and those in charge of VAR failed to award the visitors two penalties for what he believed where infractions by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And due to the fact his side weren't awarded at least one spot kick, Guardiola was keen to let the officials know he was absolutely fuming.

The former Barcelona manager went up to Oliver after the game and shook his hand while sarcastically saying "thank you so much".

Take a look at the iconic act from Guardiola here...

Video: Guardiola superb sarcastic handshake with Oliver

Will that clip ever not be funny? It still gets us every single time.

Oliver's reaction was priceless, as he knew there was nothing he could do because Guardiola had not said anything remotely offensive towards him.

In an interview following the match at Anfield, the Spaniard hilariously tried to claim that there was no sarcasm in his remarks to the referee.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

“It was not sarcastic,” Guardiola said. “I say, ‘Thank you so much’ all the time. I said the same at Tottenham game at home. All the time I go to referees I say thank you so much.”

Whatever you say, Pep...

Premier League managers quiz: Can you name these coaches who were gone in an instant?

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

News Now - Sport News