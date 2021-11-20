Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool vs Arsenal is the fixture of the Premier League weekend.

The two sides meet in the Saturday evening kick-off at Anfield with both sides desperate for all three points.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have picked up just one point in their previous two matches and have fallen four points behind Chelsea.

Meanwhile, their opponents have won three in a row and have the opportunity to go ahead of Liverpool with victory.

But Arsenal haven’t won at Anfield since 2012. And they’ve suffered from pretty horrible days on Merseyside in recent years.

Results include 5-1, 3-1, 4-0, 5-1, 3-1 and another 3-1 defeat in the Premier League.

It’s fair to say Liverpool have Arsenal’s number at home.

To sum up their dominance over the Gunners in recent years, we wanted to remember one moment of sheer arrogance from Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian has a brilliant record against Arsenal, scoring eight goals in 12 Premier League games.

But forget about his hat-trick against them in December 2019, we’re going to revisit his incredible piece of skill the following season in August.

Firmino had the ball on the edge of the box are really should have just slipped in Andy Robertson to his left.

However, he decided to go full FIFA street.

With the ball on the floor, Firmino scooped the ball up and over Dani Ceballos’ head, allowing him to volley it.

VIDEO: Roberto Firmino's outrageous skills vs Arsenal

Unfortunately, Firmino’s effort was blocked by one of three Arsenal defenders ahead of him because if the ball had flown into the back of the net, it would have been one of the greatest goals we’ve ever seen.

Despite the end result, fans appreciated the outrageous moment of skill from Firmino.

Beautiful.

Sadly, we won’t be seeing any Firmino magic in this evening’s match with the striker ruled out with a hamstring injury.

His return date is still unknown as he recovers from the strain he sustained against Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

