FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to Complete the Players Moment Julian Draxler SBC

The Julian Draxler Players Moment SBC has officially been added to the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team system, but what are the requirements for completing it?

There have been several SBC tasks added to the latest iteration of the FIFA franchise, with some being major assets and some being disappointing, to say the least.

Here's everything you need to know about the Draxler Players Moment SBC in FIFA 22, including how many coins it would take to complete from scratch.

As noted, Draxler's SBC is based around a Players Moment card in FUT. Players Moment cards are unique offers in FUT that celebrate major highlights from a footballer's career.

Like all special card items, Draxler's Players Moment has boosted stats and a higher overall than his base gold card.

How to Complete the Draxler SBC

Players will be looking at around 265,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is quite the outlay for the card.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be quite easy to complete.

There are three separate tasks to complete to get the Draxler card, and they are as follows:

PSG

PSG Players: Min 1

TOTW Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Reward - 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Reward: 1x Rare Mixed Players Pack

Germany

Germany Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Reward: 1x One Mega Pack

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

If you've already got a Ligue 1 or German-based side and a decent amount of fodder? Then this SBC is worth completing.

However, if you don't already have the base squad and the impetuous to build around Draxler then this really isn't worth the outlay for the card. The actual card is decent but is it as good as the Kevin Prince Boateng card that was available earlier in the game's lifecycle? The answer to that is no.

