FIFA 22 Adidas X Superflow SBC: How to Complete, Cost and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Adidas X Superflow SBC task has officially been added to the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team system, but what are the requirements for completing it?

There have been several SBC tasks added to the latest iteration of the FIFA franchise, with some being major assets and some being disappointing, to say the least.

Here's everything you need to know about the Adidas X Superflow SBC in FIFA 22, including how many coins it would take to complete from scratch.

The Adidas X Superflow SBC is part of the Numbers Up Promo from EA that is in collaboration with Adidas.

There have already a number of single task SBCs in the FIFA 22 system for the Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo, and the Superflow task is the latest and likely to not be the last.

Read More: FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Leaks, Release Date, Full Squad, Predictions and Everything We Know So Far

How to Complete the Adidas X Superflow SBC

Players will be looking at around 8,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which isn't too much to lose.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be quite easy to complete.

There is the task to complete to get the Adidas X Superflow SBC reward:

Clubs: Min 4

Player Level: Min Gold

Rare: Min 3

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

Read More: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

The reward for completing the SBC is one Premium Gold Players Pack, so all in? It probably is worth completing.

Whilst you aren't likely to get a major reward from the pack, unless you're extremely lucky, 8,000 coins is still less than it would cost to buy the pack outright in the normal way.

It's also worth noting that this SBC is non-repeatable, so as a one-off SBC you may as well complete it to essentially get a decent pack on the cheap.

Read More: FIFA 22 Ratings: Release Date, Ultimate Team, Player Ratings, Top 100 And Everything You Need To Know

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News