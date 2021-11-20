Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After weeks of aggression from The Bloodline, WWE Champion Big E joined King Woods to unleash some surprise payback on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos heading into WWE’s Fall Classic.

Plus, Sasha Banks bested Shotzi in a showdown between Survivor Series teammates, and Sheamus triumphed in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way Match to earn his way into Survivor Series.

The Bloodline destroyed King Woods' crown

Although SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman looked to give Universal Champion Roman Reigns a surprise coronation, The Head of the Table asserted instead that he needed no objects to be The Head of the Table.

In response, King Woods emerged to school Reigns on what really makes a king, insisting that he still was indeed the king without the material things that Reigns had taken. He also challenged The Head of the Table to meet him in the ring at the end of the night without his backup.

Reigns ordered The Usos to destroy Woods' throne, scepter and cape. When emotion took over and King Woods finally stormed the ring, The Bloodline took him down. With The Usos holding him to the canvas, Reigns destroyed the crown right in front of him.

Sheamus def. Ricochet, Cesaro and Jinder Mahal to become part of Team SmackDown

After Jeff Hardy defeated Sami Zayn to get him removed from the Men’s SmackDown Survivor Series Team last week, interference from Ridge Holland allowed his friend Sheamus to overcome Cesaro with the Brogue Kick and emerge victorious in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way Match.

With the victory, The Celtic Warrior will represent SmackDown in the Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Team Match on Sunday.

Shayna Baszler & Natalya def. Naomi & Aliyah

After suffering under the rule of WWE Official Sonya Deville in recent weeks, Naomi and Aliyah seized the opportunity to take out their frustration in a tag team match against Shayna Baszler & Natalya.

When Natalya attempted a pinfall on Naomi, however, the referee delivered an extremely fast count on the former SmackDown Women's Champion to once again send Naomi to a controversial loss.

Jeff Hardy def. Madcap Moss

After going too far amusing Happy Corbin with jokes, Madcap Moss found himself making his SmackDown singles debut against Jeff Hardy.

Before the match, The Charismatic Enigma called his fellow Survivor Series teammate Drew McIntyre to the ring to even the odds since Happy Corbin was at ringside for Moss.

After Hardy overcame Moss with a rollup, Happy Corbin charged into the ring and ran right into McIntyre's Claymore Kick. Moss then suffered a post-match Swanton Bomb from Hardy. Bring on Survivor Series!

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Angel

The King of Strong Style looked to put one half of the hottest tag team on SmackDown back in his place and prove the Intercontinental Champion means business. Rick Boogs stopped Humberto from interfering in the match, throwing him around like a ragdoll with a painful gut wrench and paving the way for The King of Strong Style to triumph with the Kinshasa.

Sasha Banks def. Shotzi

Weeks after Shotzi blamed Sasha Banks for her loss to Charlotte Flair and unleashed a vicious assault on The Boss, the two Survivor Series partners battled in a highly personal showdown.

Despite Shotzi injuring Banks' arm, The Boss triumphed over her opponent in a hard-fought effort. Forgoing her injured arm and instead using her leg, Banks locked in a unique version of the Bank Statement and made Shotzi tap out.

As the dust cleared, WWE Official Sonya Deville emerged to make sure the two Superstars shook hands heading into Survivor Series. After they did, however, Banks laid out her teammate out with the Backstabber.

King Woods and Big E ambushed The Bloodline

In the final moments of SmackDown, King Woods called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Before The Usos could join him, however, "somebody" threw them out from the backstage area. It turned out that somebody was WWE Champion Big E!

Together, The Powerhouse of Positivity and King Woods unleashed an all-out assault on The Bloodline and sent a powerful message en route to Survivor Series.

