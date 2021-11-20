AEW: Winter Is Coming officially announced.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The highly anticipated Dynamite special is officially confirmed to make a return next month in Garland, Texas.

A small vignette on AEW Dynamite saw Tony Schiavone make it official that AEW would be bringing back the second installment of "Winter Is Coming". This is scheduled to take place on Wednesday the 15th of December 2021 at the Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The first installment of this Dynamite special showcased a stacked card that featured the likes of wrestling veterans Chris Jericho and Frankie Kazarian squaring off, Britt Baker going toe to tie with Leyla Hirsch, and to top it off we saw a top-tier main event between AEW World Champion at the time Jon Moxley and the "best bout machine" Kenny Omega.

This event is what kickstarted the staggering 346-day title reign of Kenny Omega after what can only be called "the Florida screwjob" after Omega stole the AEW World Title by illegally striking Moxley in the head with a microphone before picking up the victory and ending Moxley's 277-day title-reign.

This match was an unforgettable moment in AEW as not only did it achieve a 4.5-star rating from PWInsider but also was the key that unlocked the forbidden door of professional wrestling with Omega aligning himself with an old friend and Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling at the time, Don Callis.

It's interesting to see what lies in store for this year's installment of the Dynamite special. The card will probably proceed to feature the same amount of matches as a usual Wednesday Night Dynamite. However, will this be the moment where we get to finally see current number one contender Bryan Danielson go toe to toe with AEW World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page?

We will have to wait and see what takes place in the weeks building up to this special but if it's anything like last year it shouldn't disappoint.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

