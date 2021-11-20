Jamie Carragher was once sent off against Arsenal for launching a £1 coin at fans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool vs Arsenal have been involved in many crazy Premier League matches down the years.

However, perhaps the craziest came in the FA Cup back in January 2002.

The two sides had met in the final of the competition nine months previously with Liverpool dramatically winning 2-1 in Cardiff.

Arsenal were out for revenge.

They took a first half lead thanks to Dennis Bergkamp’s goal.

But the second half was crazy.

Martin Keown had earlier been sent off for a professional foul on Michael Owen.

Then, he was joined in the dressing room by Dennis Bergkamp for a late challenge on Jamie Carragher.

Arsenal were down to nine men and the home crowd were furious. They felt Carragher had played a key role in getting Bergkamp sent off.

The Highbury crowd was notoriously close to the pitch and players could probably hear every word.

The home fans were giving Carragher plenty of abuse and even checked some objects at him. The Liverpool man snapped, picked up a £1 coin from the ground, and launched it back at the crowd.

Seconds later, Carragher was following Bergkamp to the showers as Mike Riley showed him a straight red card.

Crazy.

Liverpool went on to lose 1-0 and Carragher apologised for his actions after the match.

"I regret what happened at Highbury because I let the club, the fans, my team-mates and myself down,” Carragher said.

“No matter what the physical or verbal provocation, I shouldn’t have reacted like that I would like to apologise for any offence caused.

“I was frustrated and did it without thinking in the heat of the moment. Anyone who has seen me play regularly will realise it was completely out of character but I’m not going to make excuses.

"I was wrong and as a professional football player I should have known better. It’s a mistake I won’t make again.”

