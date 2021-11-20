Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi has shown in the past that his warm up can provide more highlights than most players' actual games - and he's been at it again. This time, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been captured showcasing a sublime piece of skill with his 'wrong' foot while going through his pre-match paces for Argentina.

It was only back in September that Messi nailed a spectacular free-kick during training ahead of his country's abandoned clash with Brazil. On Tuesday evening, the 34-year-old served up a further treat for his army of fans as he went through his final preparations for another clash with the Selecao.

As with most things Messi, the clip has swiftly gone viral.

When Messi first burst on to the world stage with Barcelona, he was almost exclusively a left-footed player. Over the years, however, he has worked on developing his ability with his right peg.

Even with that in mind, the madness that he pulled off in Tuesday's warm up was exceptional.

During a passing drill with his Paris Saint-Germain colleague Leandro Paredes, Messi effortlessly plucked the ball out of the air with his right foot, displaying a touch that most players would be proud of with their stronger side. He then seamlessly transferred the ball to his left side in one fluid motion before laying the ball back off to Parades.

You can check out Messi's impressive piece of skill below.

Watch: Lionel Messi goes viral for a silky piece of control with his 'weaker' foot during Argentina warm up v Brazil

As we've come to expect from Messi, there's not even a flicker of reaction to what he has just done, taking it very much in his stride as he continues the warm up.

For fans on social media, though, it was a very different story - with many keen to reflect on just how simple Messi makes the game look.

"The way he pulled this out. He makes things look so easy," said one admirer of Messi's talents.

"This man is from another planet," insisted a second comment.

"Mastered the art," remarked another.

"But Messi isn't supposed to be able to use his right foot," jested a further reply.

"Think he's human? Jokes on you," read a final response.

It's no secret that Messi has struggled for both fitness and form since joining PSG from Barcelona over the summer. The Ligue 1 side have even made it known publicly that they weren't thrilled about Messi joining up with Argentina during the international break due to his recent injury woes.

Whatever your feelings on Messi's performances in the French capital, though, footage like the clip above shows that he still possesses some mightily impressive skills.

