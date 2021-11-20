FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to Complete the Saudi Professional League SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Saudi Professional League SBC tasks have officially been added to the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team system, but what are the requirements for completing them?

There have been several SBC tasks added to the latest iteration of the FIFA franchise, with some being major assets and some being disappointing, to say the least.

Here's everything you need to know about the Saudi Profesional League SBC in FIFA 22, including how many coins it would take to complete from scratch.

The Saudi Professional League SBC is part of the official league SBC tasks that will be added to the game over the coming weeks and months.

There are a number of other major leagues already in the game as SBCs, including the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

How to Complete the Saudi Professional League SBC

Players will be looking at around 25,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which isn't a major amount, but there are some caveats.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be quite easy to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Saudi Professional League SBC in FIFA 22:

SPL Challenge 1

# of Players from MBS Pro League: Exactly 11

Same Club Count: Max. 1

Player Level: Max. Silver

Squad Rating: 86

Team Chemistry: 85

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Small Prime Silver Players Pack

SPL Challenge 2

# of Players from MBS Pro League: Exactly 11

Same Club Count: Exactly 11

Player Level: Max. Silver

Rare Players: Min. 2

Squad Rating: 86

Team Chemistry: 95

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Premium Silver Players Pack (untradeable)

SPL Challenge 3

# of Players from MBS Pro League: Exactly 11

Rare Players: Min. 3

Squad Rating: 67

Team Chemistry: 80

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

SPL Challenge 4

# of Players from MBS Pro League: Exactly 11

Rare Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 75

Team Chemistry: 70

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (untradeable)

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

It's difficult to judge whether you should complete this squad building challenge. Realistically, it's not going to be imperative for most players to do so, but if you're into more creating teams from smaller divisions then this may be up your street.

