FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to Complete the Premier League SBC

The Premier League SBC tasks have officially been added to the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team system, but what are the requirements for completing them?

There have been several SBC tasks added to the latest iteration of the FIFA franchise, with some being major assets and some being disappointing, to say the least.

Here's everything you need to know about the Premier League SBC in FIFA 22, including how many coins it would take to complete from scratch.

The Premier League SBC is part of the official league SBC tasks that will be added to the game over the coming weeks and months.

There are a number of other leagues already in the game as SBCs, including the Bundesliga and the Saudi Professional League.

How to Complete the Premier League SBC

Players will be looking at around 60,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a pretty hefty outlay.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be quite easy to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Premier League SBC in FIFA 22:

Premier League Challenge 1

# of Players from Premier League: Exactly 11

Same Club Count: Max. 1

Silver Players: Min. 7

Squad Rating: 63

Team Chemistry: 85

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Small Prime Silver Players Pack

Premier League Challenge 2

# of Players from Premier League: Exactly 11

Rare Players: Min. 3

Squad Rating: 71

Team Chemistry: 90

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (untradeable)

Premier League Challenge 3

# of Players from Premier League: Exactly 11

Rare Players: Min. 3

Squad Rating: 76

Team Chemistry: 80

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premier League Challenge 4

# of Players from Premier League: Exactly 11

Rare Players: Min. 4

Squad Rating: 79

Team Chemistry: 80

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Rare Gold Pack (untradeable)

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

This SBC is a strange one, as a lot of plays will have Premier League based squads and fodder to get rid of, so you'd think that it would be worth completing off the bat.

However, the Rare Players Pack that you get for completing the entire set of SBCs is very lacklustre AND it is also untradeable. So if you don't get any decent pulls from this then you're probably going to be using it as fodder for another SBC down the line.

