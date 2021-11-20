Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Will there ever be a better attacking trident than Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar?

It's hard to see another trio topping Barcelona's famous 'MSN', the South American stars breaking a ridiculous number of records during their three years together in Catalonia.

From the start of the 2014/15 season to the end of 2016/17, the three amigos scored a combined total of 363 goals. No, that's not a typo.

Their numbers are absolutely obscene, but Messi, Suarez and Neymar are also not the only trio to find the back of the net over 100 times in the 21st century.

You can find out who the others are by checking out our list featuring the highest scoring trio in every single season since 1999/2000.

2000/01

Jan Koller (29), Tomasz Radzinski (28) & Alin Stoica (12) | Anderlecht

Total goals: 69

2001/02

Ruud van Nistelrooy (36), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (25) & David Beckham (16) | Manchester United

Total goals: 77

2002/03

Ruud van Nistelrooy (44), Paul Scholes (20) & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (15) | Manchester United

Total goals: 79

2003/04

Thierry Henry (39), Robert Pires (19) & Freddie Ljungberg (10) | Arsenal

Total goals: 68

2004/05

Roy Makaay (34), Claudio Pizarro (21) & Michael Ballack (18) | Bayern Munich

Total goals: 73 goals

2005/06

Samuel Eto'o (34), Ronaldinho (26) & Henrik Larsson (15) | Barcelona

Total goals: 75

2006/07

Didier Drogba (33), Frank Lampard (21) & Andriy Shevchenko (14) | Chelsea

Total goals: 68

2007/08

Cristiano Ronaldo (42), Carlos Tevez (19) & Wayne Rooney (18) | Manchester United

Total goals: 79

2008/09

Lionel Messi (38), Samuel Eto'o (36) & Thierry Henry (26) | Barcelona

Total goals: 100

2009/10

Luis Suarez (49), Marko Pantelic (21) & Siem de Jong (17) | Ajax

Total goals: 87

2010/11

Lionel Messi (53), David Villa (23) & Pedro Rodriguez (22) | Barcelona

Total goals: 98

2011/12

Cristiano Ronaldo (60), Karim Benzema (32) & Gonzalo Higuain (26) | Real Madrid

Total goals: 118 goals

2012/13

Cristiano Ronaldo (55), Karim Benzema (20) & Gonzalo Higuain (18) | Real Madrid

Total goals: 93

2013/14

Jonathan Soriano (48), Alan (37) & Sadio Mane (23) | Red Bull Salzburg

Total goals: 108

2014/15

Lionel Messi (58), Neymar (39) & Luis Suarez (25) | Barcelona

Total goals: 122

2015/16

Luis Suarez (59), Lionel Messi (41) & Neymar (31) | Barcelona

Total goals: 131 goals

2016/17

Lionel Messi (54), Luis Suarez (36) & Neymar (20) | Barcelona

Total goals: 110

2017/18

Mohamed Salah (44), Roberto Firmino (27) & Sadio Mane (20) | Liverpool

Total goals: 91

2018/19

Lionel Messi (53), Luis Suarez (23) & Ousmane Dembele (14) | Barcelona

Total goals: 88

2019/20

Robert Lewandowski (55), Serge Gnabry (23) & Thomas Muller (14) | Bayern Munich

Total goals: 92

2020/21

Kylian Mbappe (42), Neymar (17) & Moise Kean (17) | Paris Saint-Germain

Total goals: 76

Will Messi, Suarez and Neymar's tally of 131 goals in a season be topped by another trio? Well, we can't see it happening for quite some time, that's for sure.

Messi, Eto'o and Henry were the first three-man act to achieve a century of goals, before Ronaldo, Benzema and Higuain dwarfed their total by netting a combined total of 118.

Salzburg trio Soriano, Alan and Mane then got in on the act in 2013/14 with 108 of their own.

Then the MSN happened and, well, things just haven't been the same since...

