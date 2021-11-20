Messi, Suarez & Neymar: The best goalscoring trio in every season since 99/00
Will there ever be a better attacking trident than Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar?
It's hard to see another trio topping Barcelona's famous 'MSN', the South American stars breaking a ridiculous number of records during their three years together in Catalonia.
From the start of the 2014/15 season to the end of 2016/17, the three amigos scored a combined total of 363 goals. No, that's not a typo.
Their numbers are absolutely obscene, but Messi, Suarez and Neymar are also not the only trio to find the back of the net over 100 times in the 21st century.
You can find out who the others are by checking out our list featuring the highest scoring trio in every single season since 1999/2000.
All stats sourced from Transfermarkt.
2000/01
Jan Koller (29), Tomasz Radzinski (28) & Alin Stoica (12) | Anderlecht
Total goals: 69
2001/02
Ruud van Nistelrooy (36), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (25) & David Beckham (16) | Manchester United
Total goals: 77
2002/03
Ruud van Nistelrooy (44), Paul Scholes (20) & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (15) | Manchester United
Total goals: 79
2003/04
Thierry Henry (39), Robert Pires (19) & Freddie Ljungberg (10) | Arsenal
Total goals: 68
2004/05
Roy Makaay (34), Claudio Pizarro (21) & Michael Ballack (18) | Bayern Munich
Total goals: 73 goals
2005/06
Samuel Eto'o (34), Ronaldinho (26) & Henrik Larsson (15) | Barcelona
Total goals: 75
2006/07
Didier Drogba (33), Frank Lampard (21) & Andriy Shevchenko (14) | Chelsea
Total goals: 68
2007/08
Cristiano Ronaldo (42), Carlos Tevez (19) & Wayne Rooney (18) | Manchester United
Total goals: 79
2008/09
Lionel Messi (38), Samuel Eto'o (36) & Thierry Henry (26) | Barcelona
Total goals: 100
2009/10
Luis Suarez (49), Marko Pantelic (21) & Siem de Jong (17) | Ajax
Total goals: 87
2010/11
Lionel Messi (53), David Villa (23) & Pedro Rodriguez (22) | Barcelona
Total goals: 98
2011/12
Cristiano Ronaldo (60), Karim Benzema (32) & Gonzalo Higuain (26) | Real Madrid
Total goals: 118 goals
2012/13
Cristiano Ronaldo (55), Karim Benzema (20) & Gonzalo Higuain (18) | Real Madrid
Total goals: 93
2013/14
Jonathan Soriano (48), Alan (37) & Sadio Mane (23) | Red Bull Salzburg
Total goals: 108
2014/15
Lionel Messi (58), Neymar (39) & Luis Suarez (25) | Barcelona
Total goals: 122
2015/16
Luis Suarez (59), Lionel Messi (41) & Neymar (31) | Barcelona
Total goals: 131 goals
2016/17
Lionel Messi (54), Luis Suarez (36) & Neymar (20) | Barcelona
Total goals: 110
2017/18
Mohamed Salah (44), Roberto Firmino (27) & Sadio Mane (20) | Liverpool
Total goals: 91
2018/19
Lionel Messi (53), Luis Suarez (23) & Ousmane Dembele (14) | Barcelona
Total goals: 88
2019/20
Robert Lewandowski (55), Serge Gnabry (23) & Thomas Muller (14) | Bayern Munich
Total goals: 92
2020/21
Kylian Mbappe (42), Neymar (17) & Moise Kean (17) | Paris Saint-Germain
Total goals: 76
Will Messi, Suarez and Neymar's tally of 131 goals in a season be topped by another trio? Well, we can't see it happening for quite some time, that's for sure.
Messi, Eto'o and Henry were the first three-man act to achieve a century of goals, before Ronaldo, Benzema and Higuain dwarfed their total by netting a combined total of 118.
Salzburg trio Soriano, Alan and Mane then got in on the act in 2013/14 with 108 of their own.
Then the MSN happened and, well, things just haven't been the same since...