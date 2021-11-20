Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

N'Golo Kante was one of the main men behind Leicester City's famous 2015/16 Premier League title win.

The French midfielder was superb throughout that campaign and he's got even better since joining Chelsea.

In the eyes of many, he's the best in the world in his position and Kante's game has also developed a lot in recent years.

The former Caen man is pretty darn good going forward nowadays, as he proved on his return to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In the Premier League's first match back after the international break, the little maestro scored a stunning solo goal to put Chelsea 2-0 up.

Kante collected a pass from Reece James near the halfway line, charged towards the edge of the penalty area and then produced a superb left-footed shot that flew past Kasper Schmeichel.

It was a stroke of genius from a world-class player and you can check out the goal in all of its glory below.

Video: Kante's solo goal vs Leicester

What. A. Player.

Thomas Tuchel perfectly summed up the greatness of the goal with his reaction on the touchline...

Video: Tuchel's reaction to Kante's goal

Like the rest of us, the German manager couldn't quite believe what he'd just seen.

It really was men against boys at the King Power on Saturday, with Chelsea utterly dominant throughout.

Antonio Rudiger put the Blues ahead early on with a fantastic glancing header from a corner kick, his fourth goal against Leicester, before Kante stylishly extended the team's advantage.

Substitute Christian Pulisic then grabbed a third for Chelsea in the second half to seal an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Good luck trying to stop Tuchel's table-toppers this season...

