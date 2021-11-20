FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to Complete the Squad Foundations David Neres SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The David Neres Squad Foundations SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how can you get the 88 Overall rated RW?

Squad Foundations cards can be useful in getting a strong team together based on a specific league, and this year's Eredivisie offering looks to be getting off to a great start with this beast of a winger.

Here's everything you need to know about the Squad Foundations David Neres SBC in FIFA 22, including how many coins it will cost to complete the SBC from scratch.

This new SBC is part of the going series of squad building challenges for Squad Foundations that will be added across the season.

There are a number of individual league incentives already in the game as SBCs, including across the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

How to Complete the David Neres

Players will be looking at around 210,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a pretty hefty outlay for the player.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be quite easy to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the David Neres SBC in FIFA 22:

Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

When you look at the stats for the Neres card? Absolutely it is worth completing this SBC. It is especially worth completing if you've got a decent amount of fodder to use up.

Neres has an impressive 88 Overall, but he also sports a 92 Pace and 92 Dribbling, as well as 83 Shooting and 84 Passing!

For a right-winger, you probably couldn't ask for a better-balanced player at this point in the meta; with only two SBC tasks to complete and a top Brazilian and Eredivise player available, it is more than worth the outlay.

