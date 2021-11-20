Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.4 Update: Is the Game Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most divisive AAA titles released in the past couple of years, but will the 1.4 Update of the game be heading to Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass offers players a huge amount of content, games and cloud options when it comes to some of the biggest titles available on the Microsoft series of consoles.

Here's everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 and whether the CD Projekt Red title will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The first rumours of the game making an appearance on the service popped up when a new video from Xbox highlighted game streaming options for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

One of the games that was part of the video package was Cyberpunk 2077, leading fans to believe that the game was coming to the service.

Usually, Microsoft does not include footage of titles in marketing that will not be part of the promo they're promoting.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 will not be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service anytime soon. CD Projekt Red confirmed that they did not have any plans for the game to head to the service, despite the marketing materials for the XGP including the AAA title.

The Global PR director for CDPR noted on Twitter: "I just thought I'll chime in to say that there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077."

It is worth noting however that the game is available in the Xbox Black Friday sale at £24.99, down from the £49.99 cost that the CDPR title has had for most of the year.

Whilst there are still a number of bugs and issues with the game, these will hopefully be ironed out over the coming months with new patches, such as the upcoming 1.4 Patch.

At £24.99, Cyberpunk 2077 is still a decent title to play that will only get better as time rolls on, and CDPR may decide to up the price back to the premium of £49.99 when it is in full working condition and the world-beater that it was originally promised to be.

