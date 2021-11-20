Miesha Tate Net Worth 2021: How Much Is 'Cupcake’ Worth?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC fighter Miesha Tate is one of the most famous veterans in Women's MMA, but what is the Bantamweight fighter's net worth in 2021?

Tate has had a number of high-profile contests during her career, including main event calibre fights against the likes of Amanda Nunes, Marion Reneau and Ronda Rousey.

The veteran fighter originally retired in 2016, however, she made her return to the octagon in 2021 following her role as the Vice President of ONE Championship.

There have been a number of big paydays for Tate over her career inside the octagon and MMA in general.

Here's a breakdown of what Tate earned for some of the biggest fights of her UFC career:

Miesha Tate vs Holly Holm

Date: 3/5/2016

UFC 196

Result: Win

Earnings (incl. Bonuses) - $92,000

PPV Points/Earning - $1,500,000

Endorsement Pay - $100,000

Miesha Tate vs Ronda Rousey

Date: 12/28/2013

UFC 168

Result: Loss

Earnings (incl. Bonuses) - $28,000

PPV Points/Earning - $1,500,000

Endorsement Pay - $10,000

Miesha Tate vs Jessica Eye

Date: 7/25/2015

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs. Barão 2

Result: Win

Earnings (incl. Bonuses) - $75,000

PPV Points/Earning - N/A (Televised Fight)

Endorsement Pay - $65,000

Read More: Valerie Loureda Net Worth 2021: How Much is ‘The Master’ Worth?

Miesha Tate Net Worth

Tate reportedly has a net worth of around $6 million US Dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This takes into account her career fight earnings, sponsorships and outside revenue.

'Cupcake' has indicated that she wants to return to the top of the Women's Bantamweight division in the UFC and get another shot at the aforementioned Nunes, who she lost to back at UFC 200 via a rear-naked choke.

Speaking to Marc Raimondi for ESPN MMA, Tate said that she is ready for the rematch and to dethrone the Brazilian GOAT. She said: "Sometimes, you only get one shot and when I take that shot at Amanda, it will be the perfect timing, I'll have a perfect aim.

"I will be the sniper to take her out. But, I'm not going to jump the gun, you know what I mean? I'm gonna build my way into it.

"I'm gonna make sure I'm allowing my body the time to evolve, my mind, everything to be in that perfect form so that when I get to that title shot, you know, I'll be ready."

Read More: Rose Namajunas Net Worth 2021: How Much Is The ‘Thug’ Worth?

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest UFC News and everything Mixed Martial Arts/Combat related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News