AEW: Kenny Omega taking time away after Full Gear to undergo multiple surgeries.

It seems as if Kenny Omega will be taking a hiatus in his AEW career, as reported he may have been wrestling at Full Gear with an injury.



For 346 days Kenny Omega had an incredible AEW Championship reign. Making consistent appearances not just in AEW but also IMPACT Wrestling when holding the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship simultaneously with the AEW World Title as well as the AAA World Heavyweight Championship. The birth of the collector made him the most formidable wrestler in arguably all of professional wrestling and was the pioneer for the unlocking of the forbidden door.

Kenny elevated young talent in the likes of Dante Martin, Jungle Boy, and many more by having matches of the highest calibre every time he stepped into the squared circle. However, having these matches seemed to be taking a toll on the cleaner.



According to Dave Meltzer, Omega had been working with "multiple injuries".



Meltzer states on Thursday's Wrestling Observer Radio that "Omega has been wrestling with a knee, shoulder and abdominal injuries while also suffering from a hernia"

Meltzer also goes on to say that surgery is "most likely"



Reports state that Omega was determined to finish the feud with "Hangman" Adam Page and him dropping the title to his former tag team partner at Full Gear was a perfect time for "Hangman" to take the torch and be the face of AEW while Omega is gone. Needless to say that the match itself was a 25 minute, grueling hard-hitting counter with a beautiful end to the feud with "Hangman" embracing Omega as he picked up the victory.



No one knows how long Kenny will be gone from AEW television, but what we do know is that he wants the Young Bucks to lead the elite and make sure they remain relevant in the main event as a group so that he can regain momentum when he returns to the squared circle.



Kenny Omegas' unprecedented title reign was one of the most dominant title reigns in professional wrestling today and it is inevitable that "the best bout machine" will return in the title picture and get his rematch for the AEW World Title. His return will make for a great surprise down the line once he is healthy again.

