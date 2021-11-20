Wrestling: Former WWE superstar Karrion Kross announced in first appearance since release.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Recently released WWE superstar formerly known as Karrion Kross has been announced for his wrestling return in an upcoming independent event and it seems he is going by a different name.

Karrion Kross was not long ago a surprise name that was featured in the long list of the WWE locker room that was recently released. He was officially released on the 4th of November 2021.

Kross was a former two-time NXT champion and dominated the at the time, black and gold brand for a significant amount of time. His second title reign came to an end at the hands of Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36 in a hard-hitting technical bout. Kross is no stranger in the wrestling world which makes him in high demand for all companies ever since his release.

However, Karrion Kross will be going back to his independent roots and adapting his old wrestling name of "Killer Kross", which was most familiar in his days with IMPACT Wrestling. However, the wrestling world will have to wait for his return until early 2022 but a recent tweet from @superstar_KM:

This announces Kross's upcoming bout with none other than former ROH wrestler Flip Gordon at WrestlePro's Killer Instinct event, where Kross will make his independent return as well as Gordon who makes his WrestlePro debut.

It is interesting to see where Kross will permanently end up once his 90-day non-compete clause comes to an end on Wednesday the 2nd of February 2022. It's good to see him announced at an upcoming wrestling event. Kross is evidently a main event player in the independents so he will most likely pick up from where he left off. Starting with Flip Gordon on the 5th of February 2022 at WrestlePro's Killer Instinct.

