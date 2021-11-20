Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On a personal level, it was a frustrating recent international window for Gareth Bale. While his Wales colleagues were successful in securing the country a play-off spot for next year's World Cup in Qatar, the 32-year-old winger picked up a calf injury against Belarus that will see him miss another three weeks of action for Real Madrid.

Bale already isn't the most popular figure at the Bernabeu, having not turned out for Carlo Ancelotti's side since August because of a hamstring issue.

This latest injury setback for Bale is further ammunition to supporters of Los Blancos who have frequently accused the former Tottenham man of prioritising his country over the La Liga giants.

When Wales qualified for Euro 2020, Bale controversially celebrated by waving a flag featuring the statement: "Wales, Golf, Madrid" - a joking reference to the player's perceived list of priorities.

Real fans, though, weren't laughing at the time - and they are even less impressed now.

A group of supporters even gathered outside the club's Valdebebas training ground to vent their anger at Bale upon his return to the Spanish capital.

ENTER GIVEAWAY



In footage shared by El Golazo de Gol on Twitter, Bale was showered with abuse by disgruntled fans as he left the facility.

One supporter even appeared to hurl a pen at the player's black Audi, an act that did go down well with Bale as he stopped and glared at the offender.

You can see the incident for yourself below.

Watch: Gareth Bale confronted by angry Real Madrid supporters outside club's training ground

Although this sort of aggression towards a player can never be excused, the unhappiness of the Real fans towards Bale is understandable.

Per the Daily Mail, Bale is believed to be Real's highest-paid player on a staggering £600,000 weekly salary. After barely kicking a ball for the team all season, supporters are naturally frustrated that the Welshman has sustained a knock on international duty that may not see him back in action until the new year.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: The ultimate El Clasico quiz

1 of 20 In the 246 competitive meetings, which side has won the most? Real Madrid Barcelona They're tied

Bale's deal at the Bernabeu expires at the end of the current campaign. Given the strained nature of the relationship between the player and many associated with the club, it appears that June 30, 2022 cannot come soon enough for either party.

Sam Allardyce on Newcastle, Conte and more (Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News