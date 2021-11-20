Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Maguire has been sent off in Manchester United's crushing 4-1 defeat to Watford.

The Red Devils stared down the barrel of yet another Premier League defeat as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men found themselves trailing 2-0 at Vicarage Road within the opening 45 minutes.

Despite David de Gea making not one, but two penalty saves from Ismaïla Sarr to initially keep the scores level, the Senegalese forward ultimately joined Joshua King on the scoresheet before half-time.

On the back of dreadful results against Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City, trailing by two goals looked for all intents and purposes to be the final nail in the coffin for Solskjaer.

However, the United boss wasn't simply going to curl up and die, instead turning to Anthony Martial and the practically-exiled Donny van de Beek from the bench to try and pull off another comeback.

And the Red Devils did manage to haul themselves back into the game during the opening minutes of the second-half with Van de Beek, of all people, shaking things up with a close-range header.

But just when it looked as though United were back on their own two feet again, they were reduced to 10 men with skipper Harry Maguire being given his marching orders for two yellow cards.

Having already picked up a caution just seven minutes earlier, Maguire was sent for an early bath for taking down former United player Tom Cleverley in an incident you can check out below:

That's not the sort of tackle that you want to be making when you're already on a booking...

Maguire has come in for a lot of criticism in recent weeks - some justified, some unfair - but there's no denying that picking up a red card did United little to no favours in terms of fighting back.

Cristiano Ronaldo did try his best to rectify the situation, but ultimately saw his strike denied by the offside flag, making United fans concerned that Maguire's red card had finished them off for the day.

And it certainly doesn't come as a good luck for the United captain when you consider that he had used his goal celebration against Albania just a few days earlier to seemingly silence the doubters.

Fast-forward just a few days and he was left watching his Red Devils teammates slump to a humiliating 4-1 with Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis rounding off a memorable win for the hosts.

