Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool vs Arsenal is always a game that produces the goods in the Premier League.

Whether it's Robbie Fowler scoring a lightning-fast hat-trick or Andrei Arshavin rattling home four goals, you can always rely on the two giants of English football to provide entertainment.

And there were no signs of that trend reaching a terminus when they met on Saturday night with the Reds looking to get back to winning ways and the Gunners striving to extend their purple patch.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

The first-half might not have delivered goals upon goals, but it certainly produced in terms of drama with Aaron Ramsdale making a number of superb saves to keep Arsenal in the game.

However, by far the most juicy moment of the opening 45 minutes saw Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp battling it out on the touchline in what appeared to be an incredibly heated argument.

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal match reaction (Football Terrace)

Arteta and Klopp go head-to-head

After a challenge involving Sadio Mane and Takehiro Tomiyasu, the two managers had verbals with one another as both coaching teams had to prevent the bosses from getting to each other.

It's impossible to know exactly what was infuriating Arteta to such a remarkable extent at this stage, but the exchanges were nonetheless eye-opening and you can check them out down below:

Did somebody order needle? Crack open the popcorn because we have a game on our hands.

Klopp's reaction to Liverpool scoring

And you can't help wondering whether or not Klopp was making a subtle reference to the Arteta clash when he celebrated Sadio Mane firing Liverpool into the lead in rather unsubtle fashion.

With the Reds finally breaking down the visitors' resistance as Mane headed home from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross, Klopp proceeded to give a brilliant reaction that you can enjoy below:

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Arteta's fury backfired

There's almost a Harry-Maguire-against-Albania vibe to the way in which Klopp cups his hands around his ears and it's certainly some sort of allusion to the Reds having received some stick.

However, from that point onwards, the prevailing noise was almost certainly that of Liverpool fans with the Klopp vs Arteta clash having actually been a catalyst for an upturn in atmosphere.

1 of 27 Thiago was born in which country? Spain Brazil Italy Portugal

With Anfield perhaps proving a little quieter than usual during the opening exchanges, you got the feeling that Arteta losing his rag actually fired up the Kopites to cheer on their team even more.

And there's plenty of evidence to suggest that Liverpool play with 12 men whenever Anfield is giving it everything. Arteta and Arsenal just had to find out the hard way.

News Now - Sport News