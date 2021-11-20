Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the brink.

The Manchester United boss watched his team sink to the lowest of lows on Saturday afternoon as they were handsomely beaten 4-1 by Watford in nothing short of a Premier League horror show.

Despite David de Gea making two penalty saves in the first-half, goals from Ismaïla Sarr and Joshua King set the wheels in motion for yet another torrid day at the office for United.

Solskjaer on the brink

Donny van de Beek briefly threatened a comeback by scoring just his second goal for the club, but late strikes from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis ensured that there would be no reprieve.

As such, United fans quickly started to wonder whether the Old Trafford hierarchy would finally bring down the axe on Solskjaer's reign with proceedings now starting to border on pure humiliation.

Man Utd call emergency meeting

And it appears as though the Norwegian will indeed be given his P45 in the coming hours with The Times exclusively revealing that United are set to holding a meeting about his termination.

The broadsheet tweeted: "Manchester United have called an emergency board meeting to discuss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal as manager. The Sunday Times understands the virtual meeting has been scheduled for 7pm with Solskjaer’s compensation terms on its agenda."

Zidane reportedly being lined up

The report goes on to add: "The Glazer family has also instructed club officials to further accelerate attempts to persuade Zinedine Zidane to take over the managerial position mid-season."

For many fans, the news will come as an exciting update because the frustration surrounding the club in recent weeks has grown and grown to the point of bewildered acceptance and deflation.

Everything indicates that United don't have a ready-made replacement drawn up, but perhaps an acceleration towards an approach for Zidane could be what's needed to secure a successor.

Watford vs Man Utd match reaction (Football Terrace)

The Real Madrid legend won three Champions League titles in charge of the European giants and boasts more than enough winning pedigree to suggest that he would produce the goods at United.

However, it would be hasty for United fans to start picturing 'Zizou' in the Old Trafford technical area just yet as the discussions within the club's hierarchy haven't concluded at the time of writing.

Romano gives his two cents

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano offered a more cautious analysis than The Times, but did note that sections of the board room are indeed calling for Solskjaer to be sacked immediately.

Romano tweeted: "Internal talks ongoing at Manchester United to discuss Ole Gunnar Solskjær position. Part of the board/officials pushing to sack the manager immediately. It’s a serious possibility now - after terrible performance at Vicarage."

